Kuala Nerus Umno member's complaint to RoS is personal: Ahmad Said

DUNGUN: A Kuala Nerus Umno member's action in lodging a complaint with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), regarding a motion approved in the recent 2022 Umno General Assembly, is personal, according to Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (pix).

He said Muhammad Aizat Fikri Mohd Nasir is acting unilaterally and is not a representative of Terengganu Umno in its view or stance.

Accordingly, Ahmad Said, who is also the Kijal assemblyman, left it to Umno's top leadership to determine the form of action or penalty to be imposed against Muhammad Aizat Fikri.

“Who is he? Aizat Fikri is just an ordinary member. If he wanted to raise the matter, it should be done at the division committee special meeting and so on,” he said after distributing drinking water to about 500 residents of Ketengah Jaya, who were affected by a water cut.

Yesterday, two Umno members reportedly lodged a complaint to the RoS for a review to be made against a motion not to contest the president and deputy president's posts, which was approved during the recent Umno General Assembly.

Commenting further, Ahmad said that the party’s decision not to contest the two highest positions was not without precedent in the Umno General Assembly.

He said that the motion was approved by the delegates, as six states namely Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will hold state elections this year. -Bernama