Kuala Perlis-Langkawi ferry service to resume on Saturday

ALOR SETAR: The ferry service from the Kuala Perlis terminal to Langkawi will resume on Saturday, with a single trip travelling in both directions.

Human Resources and Operations Manager, Consortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd, Captain Baharin Baharom said the journey from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi would be at 11.30 am and from Langkawi to Kuala Perlis at 2 pm.

“The reopening of the Kuala Perlis terminal is to meet the current demand from passengers who want to go to the island (Langkawi).

“As for the Kuala Kedah terminal, we will add one more trip to Langkawi that makes two trips available a day. The time will be informed in the near future,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Baharin said it is hoped that the interstate travel ban following the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be lifted to enable more ferry trips to be provided.

“Previously, there were 10 ferry trips a day from Kuala Perlis while there were eight trips from Kuala Kedah to Langkawi. The increase in ferry trips is expected to help the tourism industry as well as reopen employment opportunities on the island,” he said.

He said the public was advised to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing. — Bernama