Kuala Perlis to be developed as motorsports, extreme sports destination: State rep

KUALA PERLIS: Kuala Perlis will be developed as a motorsports hub and extreme sports tourism destination in the state, said its assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah.

He said this effort is in line with the government’s aspiration, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), to encourage young people to get involved in sports.

“We invite any organisers who are interested to choose Kuala Perlis as the venue for motorsports events because we want to attract more visitors (tourists) here and subsequently be able to generate additional income for the local residents who are mostly fishermen,” he told Bernama today.

Abu Bakar said the state government is also ready to hold talks with any party interested and will provide a venue to facilitate the organisers.

He added that the response from the organisers was very encouraging following the success of the 4X4 tournament in Pulau Ketam on Feb 4, which will be followed by a motocross tournament in March.

Apart from organising motorsports events, the state government will also hold the Keep Kuala Perlis Clean and Beautiful campaign as part of efforts to beautify the district as a tourism destination. -Bernama