Kuantan Sewerage Project expected to be completed in September

KUANTAN: The Kuantan Sewerage Project, which involves several residential areas in Kuantan town and Kempadang here, is scheduled to be completed this September.

Kuantan Mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussin (pix) said monitoring and reprimands as well as strict measures such as issuing compounds will be taken to ensure there are no more delays in the project which could solve the issue of road congestion in the areas.

“For Aidilfitri, we have informed the contractor to stop work for a certain period of time and reduce road closures involving large roads such as Jalan Gambut because we know there will be an increase in the number of vehicles in Kuantan town during the last week of Ramadan until Aidilfitri,“ he told a press conference at Jalan Teluk Sisek here which was fully opened today.

The RM570 million project, aims to improve the standard of sewerage services and the quality of the environment, was started in 2018 with an initial completion date in February 2022.

Meanwhile, state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the state government is considering the implementation of the second phase of the project in Indera Mahkota here. -Bernama