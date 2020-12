KUCHING: A member of the General Operations Force (GOF) who was on duty at the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) was arrested for trying to smuggle in illegal immigrants at Tebakang, about 70 kilometres (km) from here, yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, who was contacted by Bernama today, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect was detained along with three Indonesian illegal immigrants, two women and a man, aged 29, 13 and 23 years, respectively, who did not have any valid travel documents,“ he said.

Bernama understood that in the initial investigation of this case, the suspect admitted to doing the work of bringing in Indonesians for a certain fee depending on the trip.

Aidi said the case was currently being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama