Kuching is running out of RON95 petrol

SEVERAL petrol stations in Kuching, Sarawak have run out of the RON95 fuel since Monday night, according to an observation by the newspaper’s Malay sister daily, Utusan Borneo.

In its survey, it also discovered that the price of RON95 was still at RM2.05 per litre.

“The cause behind the shortage is yet to be ascertained,” it said.

A petrol station worker told Utusan Borneo that her workplace had been getting huge demand for RON95 since May.

“I suspect that the high demand for RON95 may stem from the fear (among consumers) of a sudden surge in the price of the petrol soon,” said the employee.

In another interview with passers-by, Felecity Jarau, 37, said she only realised that the stations were running out of RON95 when she wanted to refuel at a station near Jalan Song on her way home from work.