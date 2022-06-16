Kudos to PwD-friendly firms

PETALING JAYA: Although some companies provide facilities and perks to help persons with disabilities (PwD), many others fail to do so as they do not realise its importance. On the other hand, just as bad are individuals who pretend to be PwD to take advantage of facilities and benefits.

Recently, AirAsia received criticism for allegedly charging an extra RM63 to assist passengers who were unable to walk the distance to the plane or ascend and descend its steps.

In response, an AirAsia spokesman told theSun: “(Passengers) with a disability card or (document) will be exempted from the wheelchair fee.

“However, passengers are required to present the card at the check-in counter to confirm its validity. They will have to pay an application fee if they fail to present a valid card and a service fee will be charged.”

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said such issues occur because there are individuals who pretend to be PwD.

“Companies like AirAsia have been advocating and supporting PwD and assisting us by providing perks and affirmative actions that keep us visible. Let’s say you are elderly and do not have a disability card. Any airline would provide you with assistance such as buggies to help you if you are unable to walk a long distance,” she said.

“But if you are not disabled and pretend to be one, you are depriving a genuine PwD use the facilities and you are taking away our rights.”

Ras Adiba said it was a good initiative for some companies to recognise the needs of PwD, adding that there is always room for improvement, especially in disseminating information to PwD.

“There is a way for companies to provide information without offending PwD. It is also important for them to give gentle reminders to the public so they will not abuse the facilities and support that are meant for the disabled.”

She said it was vital for PwD to register with the Welfare Department to qualify for facilities and aid.

“There are some PwD who have yet to be registered. It is vital for them so that they will not get discriminated against or denied access to disabled facilities and services,” she added.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris special education lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Abdul Rahim Razali said all private firms or government agencies should conform to laws related to PwD, such as the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

He said there was a need for inclusivity in society and the public should try to better understand the needs of PwD.

“The Act is already in place, but we still lack knowledge with regard to the issue. The implementation of the Act also needs to be strengthened.

“What we can do is integrate special education in schools. In universities, we have a specific course for it, but it must come from the root,” he said, adding that education was important to avoid stigmatisation.

Abdul Rahim also said society needs to provide industrial skills for PwD.

“Employers need to create space for PwD to work and be supportive of them.”

He said a PwD is a normal human being just like the rest of society, but they just need some support and assistance in specific areas.

“They should not be discriminated against because of that.”