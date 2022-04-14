‘Kuih limas’ with hair clump will be sent to lab for analysis: Exco

IPOH: A sample of ‘kuih limas’, a traditional delicacy, containing a clump of hair, received from the complainant and allegedly bought at a Teluk Intan Ramadan Bazaar, which went viral on social media, will be sent for laboratory analysis for the purpose of case investigation.

State Health, Science, Environment and Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin, said that statements had been taken from the buyer and seller, and an investigation paper was opened for purpose of prosecution under the Food Act 1983 (Act 281).

“Inspections were also conducted at the places where the food was processed (house of the seller) and sold. Both premises were categorised as clean,” he said in a statement here today.

He was commenting on a viral picture of a ‘kuih limas’ with a clump of hair, with captions, among others, ‘Sehelai rambut boleh dimaafkan, tetapi ini segumpal rambut’ (A strand of hair can be forgiven, but this is a clump of hair). Traders preparing the food must ensure cleanliness’.

Mohd Akmal said that all 84 lots of premises at the Teluk Intan Ramadan Bazaar had been inspected, and 254 food handlers had been given a briefing on Health Education, but no compound notices were issued.

He said that food samplings for laboratory analysis would be made at the Ramadan Bazaar, especially food which was prepared at home.

He added that 13 compound notices were issued out of 1,545 premises inspected at Ramadan Bazaars in Perak up to yesterday, and only one complaint involving the ‘limas’ cake case was received to date.-Bernama