Kuih seller charged with insulting police on social media

KAJANG: A kuih seller was charged in the Sessions Court here today with internet abuse over live recording he made against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on his Facebook account which went viral on social media last year.

However, the accused, Ahmad Tuah Abdullah, 38, pleaded not guilty after the charge against him was read before Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali.

Ahmad Tuah, was accused of knowingly using the Facebook application under ‘Tuah Ahmad Tuah’ account and made a live recording to insult and embarrass the PDRM and its officers.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a restaurant here, at 2.44 pm, on Aug 31 last year, and he was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law.

If convicted, he could face face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum one-year jail term or both, as well as a further fine of RM1,000 for every day the offence continues after conviction.

Earlier, Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman offered a bail of RM15,000 in one surety.

However, the accused who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that he could not afford the amount and he did not mean to insult the police.

The court then allowed the accused a bail of RM5,000 in one surety and set March 30 for mention and submission of documents. — Bernama