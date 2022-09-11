Kula: Pay staff early or allow them to WFH

PETALING JAYA: A former lawmaker has urged employers to pay their staff early to enable workers to travel home to cast their votes on Nov 19.

Former Ipoh Barat MP M.Kula Segaran said some voters would have to travel long distances to their respective constituencies, but not all would have enough money to make the trip if they did not receive their salaries early, FMT reports.

“I understand some companies may not be able to do so, but I urge you to try for the sake of the country over the next five years,” he reportedly said.

He also suggested employers to allow staff to work from home on Nov 18 so they can immediately make the trip home after work.