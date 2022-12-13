Kulim Hi-Tech Park is 5G connected, first in Kedah

KULIM: Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) is the first fifth-generation (5G) wireless connection network coverage area in Kedah.

Kedah Information, Communications and Multimedia, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Romani Wan Salim said eight locations have been identified at KHTP of which four have been activated with 5G connectivity, while the rest are expected to be operational by the first quarter of next year.

“The 5G network in Kedah was initially designed to roll out from 2023 to 2025, but the implementation has been accelerated in the KHTP industrial area to revolutionise various industries.

“Eight locations in KHTP involve seven existing towers and one tower to be built, all the identified locations are sufficient to accommodate 5G coverage in the entire KHTP area of ​​1,916.6 hectares,” he said at a press conference after the launch of the 5G network at KHTP Business Centre today.

Also present were Kulim Technology Park Corporation Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Sahil Zabidi, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Kedah director Mazlan Othman and Digital Nasional Bhd partnership management head Abdul Manan Abd Malik.

Romani said there are a total of 376 locations to receive 5G facilities involving 12 districts in the state and most of them are concentrated in high-tech industrial areas.

“The most locations are in the Kuala Muda district which involves 115 sites, followed by Alor Setar (88), Kulim (52), Kubang Pasu (48), Langkawi (44), Yan (12), Baling (8), Bandar Baharu (4), Pendang (2), Pokok Sena (2), and Sik (1).

“The implementation of this project started in the third quarter of this year and after it is fully completed by 2025, it is expected to benefit more than two million people in this state,” he said.

He added that KHTP accommodates multinational investors from all over the world with an investment value of RM125 billion and the 5G network will be an added value to the industrial park.

In the same development, Mohd Sahil said the implementation of the 5G network at KHTP could be accelerated since the existing facilities are complete.

“The optical fibre is already there, the telco tower is also there, and we are using the existing towers.

“In terms of land acquisition, most of the land is owned by KHTP and we are asking for cooperation from everyone involved to facilitate the implementation of this 5G network here,” he said.

Mohd Sahil also said that the 5G network is a facility that has a direct impact on the production process and productivity of companies operating in KHTP, in addition to attracting new investors because many investors are interested in the high tech park.-Bernama