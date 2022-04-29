Kumaahran voted best player for month of March

KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City FC’s S. Kumaahran has been picked as the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM-ASIANA) Super League player of the month for the March edition.

PFAM-ASIANA, in a statement today, said midfielder Kumaahran garnered the highest votes of 52.94 per cent (11,368 votes) to beat four other candidates, including Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad of Kedah Darul Aman FC, who obtained 20.46 per cent (4,394 votes).

This was followed by two Johor Darul Ta'zim players, Bergson Da Silva with 17.09 per cent (3,670 votes) and Fernando Forestieri with 8.75 per cent (1,879 votes).

Kuala Lumpur City FC’s Zhafri Yahya collected 0.75 per cent (160 votes) in the polls for the award, which gives recognition to professional footballers in the Malaysian League (M-League).-Bernama