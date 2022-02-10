KUSKOP hopes push scheme will be approved in Budget 2023

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) hopes the government will approve an allocation for the proposed Graduate Entrepreneur Programme (PUSH) in the upcoming Budget 2023.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix), said PUSH, one of the seven new initiatives proposed by KUSKOP for Budget 2023, is aimed at encouraging graduates’ participation in business.

He said the ministry sees the need for this scheme as many graduates, despite having the knowledge and expertise in specific areas of business, face difficulties in obtaining capital.

“We hope this scheme will be approved by the government when Budget 2023 is tabled (on Oct 7),” he told the media after officiating the Jelajah #SayaDigital Keluarga Malaysia programme organised by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) today.

MDEC chairman Datuk Seri Sr Md Alwi Che Ahmad said the programme has produced 24,000 trained digital entrepreneurs from various sectors since it started two years ago.

“Through this programme, we have gone to various locations throughout the country including the rural areas, both physically and virtually, and it has benefitted thousands of participants.

“The programme is one of the grassroots-level programmes to provide an introduction and explanation on the digital economy as well as its benefits to the community,” he said.

“At MDEC, what we provide are knowledge and training, not loans. We will try to train those who want to start their business in whatever field,” he added.-Bernama