Kuwait Airways makes maiden flight into KLIA after seven-year hiatus

SEPANG: Kuwait Airways’ inaugural flight to Malaysia after a seven-year hiatus touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 11.40 am today.

ATS Global Travel and Charter Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk A. Aziz Ahmad said the airline would fly twice a week to KLIA for starters and increase its frequency to three times a week beginning next month.

“We are now in the Covid-19 recovery process. We can expect the frequency to increase in the future.

“This is good for Malaysia because more tourists will be visiting not only from Middle Eastern countries but also travellers from other nations where Kuwait Airways has codesharing with certain airlines,” he told reporters after welcoming the passengers arriving at KLIA on the airline’s flight KU409 today.

ATS is the airline’s general service agent in Malaysia.-Bernama