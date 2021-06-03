Kuwait, Bahrain matches benefited Harimau Malaya – Cheng Hoe

KUALA LUMPUR: Though the Harimau Malaya lost both friendly matches ahead of the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said the games benefited his charges.

The 53-year-old coach said despite the national squad’s 1-4 defeat against Kuwait and 0-2 loss to Bahrain, the matches still served their purpose to keep his boys prepared for the Group G campaign after about an 18-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We chose to play against Kuwait and Bahrain due to similarities in their playing styles with UAE, and at the same time we need to quickly acclimatise to the weather and time zone in the Middle East. I think these two matches have benefited our team.

“We have been observing the teams, I see UAE have had very good preparations, even though with this pandemic, they still had some friendly matches. We had a short training camp in Dubai, I wish our players are ready for the match,” he told the pre-match press conference in Dubai, last night.

Malaysia, who are ranked 153 in the world, are set to face a tough challenge against world number 73 UAE at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai tonight (Tomorrow 12.45 am Malaysian Time).

Meanwhile, skipper Mohd Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak, who is aware that the current UAE squad are very much improved from the 2019 squad, who only managed to escape with a narrow 2-1 victory in the first round against Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

“We know that they have made a few changes, with naturalised players brought in, but the best players (to be wary of ) are Ali Mabkhout and (naturalised player) Fabio Lima. However, I don’t think that football is only focused on one or two persons, the whole team must focus and the most important thing is our game,” the central defender said.

After roping in three naturalised players – Fabio and Caio Canedo from Brazil as well as Argentinian Sebastian Tagliabue, the Al Abyad (The Whites) have been showing impressive progress, having defeated India 6-0 and Jordan 5-1 in recent matches.

The last time Malaysia managed to defeat the UAE was a 2-0 victory in a friendly back in 1982. Overall, in 14 clashes, Malaysia only managed to win thrice, draw twice and lost nine times, including the team’s worst ever defeat of 10-0 in 2015. – Bernama