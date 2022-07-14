KWP to negotiate with traders to reduce chicken price

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry (KWP) will negotiate with chicken traders at the premises of the ministry and local authorities in a bid to reduce the problems faced by the traders, thus enabling them to sell chickens at a price lower than the ceiling price.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the negotiation would be held at the premises of the ministry, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Putrajaya Corporation and Labuan Corporation.

“The ceiling price for chicken now is RM9.40, but in other states chickens (on average) are sold much lower than the ceiling price, which for example in Perlis is RM9.04... and the lowest is in Pahang at RM8.95,” he told reporters after observing the Jualan Rakyat MyGrocer@Wilayah programme at the Sri Johor Public Housing (PA) here today.

He said this was among the proposed steps to be taken by the ministry in its efforts to ease the burden of residents of the Federal Territories.

He also said that his ministry was reviewing several measures to overcome the problem and would announce the best approach by next week, at the latest.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said the six-month Jualan Rakyat MyGrocer@Wilayah programme, which began today, would be held at all PA and people’s housing projects in the capital and selected shops in Labuan, involving an allocation of RM3.48 million, by offering subsidies of RM3 per bird and 50 sen for every 10 Grade B eggs.-Bernama