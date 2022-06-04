Kyrgyz health minister jailed for corruption

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s health minister who recommended a poisonous root as treatment for coronavirus has been jailed following a corruption probe linked to the purchase of Covid vaccines, prosecutors said Friday.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev has been nicknamed “aconite” for promoting a homemade liquid solution based on the poisonous root, also known as wolfsbane, to cure coronavirus and other diseases.

Prosecutors said Beishenaliyev was involved in the purchase of more than two million coronavirus vaccine doses over national requirements, proceeds from which “were transferred to offshore accounts.”

The money spirited away totalled 1.5 billion soms ($19 million, 17.5 million euros), a statement said.

Beishenaliyev has been under pressure, with his deputies in May calling for his sacking and accusing him of bullying ministry employees, including using sexual taunts.

Beishenaliyev is seen as an ally of President Sadyr Japarov -- whom he credits as the ultimate author of the aconite solution used in state hospitals.

His arrest has fuelled speulation of infighting in the government. Beishenaliyev had made a public appearance alongside the president on Thursday morning just hours before his arrest.

Video footage released by the prosecutors that evening showed a detachment of men in military uniforms entering the health ministry and Beishenaliyev being handcuffed in his office.

A spokesman for the state prosecutor told AFP on Friday that Beishenaliyev “is in a jail of the State National Security Committee and is awaiting trial.”

Beishenaliyev has dismissed the accusations and accused state security services of pressuring him.

Three Kyrgyz presidents have been unseated by political crises in the ex-Soviet country’s three-decade independence, with Japarov freed from jail before rising to power during post-vote chaos in 2020.

Japarov, 53, was at the time serving a conviction for hostage-taking that he insisted was groundless and an attempt to derail his opposition activities.-AFP