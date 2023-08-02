La Liga files complaint over Vinicius racist abuse

MADRID: La Liga on Tuesday said it had filed a complaint with a local court in Mallorca over racist abuse targeted at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

At least one fan could be heard shouting racist abuse at Vinicius in footage, published by DAZN, from Mallorca’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

La Liga said it was the sixth complaint it had filed for “racist insults or chants” against Vinicius.

Three have been shelved by prosecutors but two others are still being processed in Valladolid and Madrid.

In December after being abused during a win at Real Valladolid, Vinicius hit out at La Liga for continuing “to do nothing” about racists at Spanish matches.

“Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing,“ Vinicius said.

The Spanish top-flight said on Tuesday: “La Liga has been fighting against this kind of behaviour for years, as well as promoting the positive values of sport, not only on the field of play, but also off it.”

Real Madrid are currently in Morocco to play in the Club World Cup.

“Spanish football has a problem with Vinicius,“ coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters in Rabat.

“It seems that he is the victim of something that I don’t understand... And we have to solve it.” -AFP