Lab staff in remand for bribery

JOHOR BAHRU: An employee of a medical laboratory employee is in remand for seven days from today for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to about RM20,000 since 2018.

The remand order against the 51-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Nurzihan Rehman.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the man was arrested at the Johor MACC Office here at about 8.30 am yesterday.

It was learned that the man, who is working at a government hospital laboratory, had been soliciting and accepting bribes from individuals sent to undergo urine tests for drugs as an inducement for him to change the results of the tests. -Bernama