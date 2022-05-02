Labour Day holiday brought forward to Wednesday: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Labour Day holiday will be automatically brought forward to Wednesday, May 4 in line with the official announcement that Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Monday (May 2).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said in a statement that this was in accordance with provisions under Section 3 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369), Holidays Ordinance (Sabah Cap 56) and Public Holidays Ordinance (Sarawak Cap. 8).

He said the automatic replacement of the Labour Day holiday was not applicable for the states of Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan and Johor as Labour Day fell on Sunday this year, a working day for those states.

“However, it is subject to the respective state authorities to make any announcement regarding holidays,” he added.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad had earlier announced that Muslims in Malaysia would celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Monday.-Bernama