Labourer pleads guilty to computer crimes, resulting in theft of RM79,200 from Tabung Haji

KOTA BHARU: A labourer pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 19 counts unauthorised access of computer materials, resulting in theft of RM79,000 from an account holder in Tabung Haji.

Wan Mohamd (rpt Mohamd) Nadzir Wan Zahari, 27, made the plea after all the charges were read out to him before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

On all the charges, Wan Mohamd Nadzir was charged with unauthorised access of the computer materials by transferring the money, made in 19 transactions through Internet banking, from an account holder in Tabung Haji to three different Tabung Haji accounts.

He was alleged to have committed the offences between Sept 11 to Oct 6 last year at Bank Tabung Haji, 1st Floor, Jalan Madrasah, Pasir Puteh.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, which provides a fine not exceeding RM150,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

The court, in setting Feb 1 to hear the facts of the case and sentencing, did not allow the accused, who was unrepresented, bail.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Faizuan Sulaiman. — Bernama