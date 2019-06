LABUAN: Labuan Airport (pix) is capable of handling any increase in flights - both domestic and international - due to its capacity and facilities.

“We hope there will be an increase as we can handle it,” said airport manager Amat Madin at a press conference after Malaysia Airports Labuan Hari Raya Open House here today.

He said the upgraded airport runway is able to receive larger aircraft such as the A320 with higher passenger loads and the 747 cargo aircraft.

Labuan airport used to receive direct international flights from China, but this was halted recently due to the passenger load factor.

Amat said an increase in the international flights to Labuan would help boost the island’s tourism and economic development.

Labuan is currently connected via flights from Kuala Lumpur, Miri and Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports head of overseas venture division, Lindayani Tajudin said efforts are underway to lure more airlines to Labuan. — Bernama