Labuan: Family vacation turns into tragedy, boy drowns in pool

LABUAN: A six-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool during a family holiday at a villa here today.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said the police received a report about the incident at 8.05 am.

“Based on the report, the victim was taking a dip in the swimming pool opposite the villa with other children, monitored by his mother.

“When the mother asked the children to return to the villa (after about 15 minutes in the pool), she did not see her boy, and later she heard a scream from the children who had found the victim unconscious in the pool,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad said they pulled the victim out of the water and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him but to no avail.

“From the initial observation and examination of the location, we did not find any criminal elements or suspicion of foul play, so the body was then taken to the Labuan Hospital for further examination,” he added.

Ahmad reminded members of the public to take extra precautions and closely monitor their children during the school holidays and festive seasons. -Bernama