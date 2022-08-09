Labuan KPDNHEP seizes subsidised cooking oil, sugar

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Labuan branch seized 1,496 kilograms (kg) of subsidised cooking oil in polybags and 297kg of sugar from a grocery store at Kg Sg Keling here yesterday (Aug 8).

State KPDNHEP director Junaidah Arbain said the seizure was made by the enforcement team during a routine check on full compliance with the sales of subsidised essential items among traders at 4.30 pm.

“The team found the subsidised items in the shop and further investigations also found that the owner failed to produce a licence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 to trade the goods,” she said.

She added that said action has been taken against the owner under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for selling controlled goods without a licence from the KPDNHEP.

Junaidah said the seized goods are still being kept for further investigations pending a disposal order from the ministry’s headquarters.

“The licence to trade the goods is only RM10 per year, and yet there are traders still failed to apply for the licence from KPDNHEP,” she said.

She said regular checks will be carried out at all sundry shops in villages and residential areas to ensure full compliance among the traders.-Bernama