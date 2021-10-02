Labuan Media Practitioners Association forges cooperation with FT Ministry

LABUAN: The Labuan Media Practitioners Association and the Federal Territories Ministry have agreed to work together in sharing and disseminating information on current issues related to Labuan’s socio-economic development.

Association president Jainudin Djimin said the cooperation was vital for the continued development of the local economy and it would like to see a collaboration in the sharing of information and ideas for the long-term interests of Labuan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias(pix) said ideas and information on public interest could assist the ministry to move in line with the wishes of the people of Labuan.

“We want this cooperation to continue so that we know the needs of the local residents in the issue of Labuan’s economic development,” he said.

A closed-door discussion between the association and Jalaluddin was held here today.-Bernama