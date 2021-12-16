Labuan MP Rozman Isli's trial set for five days starting May 9

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli, who was charged with using his position to secure a contract for Syarikat Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd, will be held in May next year.

Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob set five days from May 9 to 13, 2022, for the trial and Feb 8 for case management after deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the court today that the prosecution would call 42 witnesses to testify and most of them would be coming from Labuan.

On Oct 14, Rozman, 57, as an officer of a government agency or Deputy Chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, had used his position to solicit bribe, namely to secure a contract as the operator of Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for Syarikat Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd in which his father and younger brother have an interest in.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU meeting room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, on March 21, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same act provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.