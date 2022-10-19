Labuan PBM does not rule out possibility of supporting BN in GE15

LABUAN: Labuan Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) does not rule out the possibility of supporting Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Labuan PBM pro-tem head Raynie Mohd Din said the matter had been discussed among the party's internal leadership but would be finalised by the leadership soon.

“I am confident that the party president will make an announcement regarding the matter either before or after the nomination of candidates,“ she told Bernama today.

Raynie said the support and cooperation was in line with the party's struggle to empower the people together with BN, as well as create a more stable and harmonious government.

PBM had already sent an official application to join BN towards forming a new coalition in facing GE15. -Bernama