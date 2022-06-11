Labuan PH manifesto to focus on well-being of people

LABUAN:The Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto for Labuan in the 15th general election, which will be launched next week, will focus on the well-being of the people.

PH candidate Datuk Dr Ramli Tahir (pix) said the manifesto will highlight several issues that have been plaguing the community and business community in the federal territory.

“The PH manifesto for Labuan will not promise the moon and the stars, but it will highlight the issues and provide recommendations and solutions,“ he told a press conference at the Pakatan Harapan headquarters here today.

Dr Ramli said the manifesto will also touch on the water and food supply problems.

He is facing a six-cornered contest against incumbent, Labuan Parti Warisan (Warisan) division chief Datuk Rozman Isli; Datuk Bashir Alias (Barisan Nasional-Umno), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Perikatan Nasional-Bersatu), Dayang Rusimah @ Raynie Datuk Mohd Din (Parti Bangsa Malaysia) and Datuk Seri Ramle Mat Daly (Gerakan Tanah Air-Pejuang).-Bernama