Labuan police looking for individual behind Covid-19 fake news

LABUAN: Police are looking for an individual who spread fake news on social media that Covid-19 cases have been detected in at least 14 areas in downtown Labuan and its outskirts.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad the individual was alleged to have sent a short message at 4.30 pm on 0ct 8 via WhatsApp claiming, among others, that Supermarket Savemore, Supermarket Milimewa, Klinik Dr Tan and ATM Maybank Labuan Airport had reported Covid-19 infections.

“We received a report from a Savemore manager on the fake news he received via WhatsApp message. He lodged the report after considering the impact on business,“ he said today.

Muhamad Farid said the circulation of fake news could affect public order and is an offence under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. -Bernama