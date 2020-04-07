Labuan prison undergone disinfection SOP training

LABUAN: The Labuan Correctional Centre has undergone Covid-19 disinfection training in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the training session was to empower the prison officials to conduct their own cleaning and disinfecting process for the Covid-19.

“ In order to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 among the inmates in custody, we came last Sunday to assist the department on the detailed prevention and control measures.

“This guideline is intended to put in place disinfection working requirements aimed at preventing the spread of the virus in accordance with the SOP,“ he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said it was highly crucial for all personnel carrying out Covid-19 cleaning and disinfection operations in Labuan to be properly informed and trained on sanitisation procedures.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah recently advised local authorities to follow the standard operating procedures to carry out disinfection procedures, following criticisms over public exercises.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) would communicate with the local authorities such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) as well as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government on the guidelines on conducting disinfection operations.

Dr Noor Hisham said the recent disinfection operations carried out by the local authorities such as DBKL, district councils and the ministry were done before the MOH could provide its guideline. -Bernama