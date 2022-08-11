Labuan Warisan launches 20-point manifesto

LABUAN: Parti Warisan’s 20-point manifesto for Labuan in the 15th general election (GE15) launched today is aimed at boosting economic development and ensuring the well-being of the islanders, its parliamentary candidate Datuk Rozman Isli (pix) said.

The incumbent Labuan MP said development projects contained in the Labuan Development Blueprint 2030 must continue to ensure the duty-free island enjoys the benefit of development.

“This manifesto highlights the need to consolidate Labuan’s duty-free status to ensure the people of Labuan benefit from it.

“We also want to see economic diversification, without having to rely on the oil and gas sector as well as the business and financial sectors, so that job opportunities are not limited to these two sectors only,” Rozman said at the launch of the manifesto here today.

Among the other highlights of the special manifesto are efforts to revive the logistics and shipping industries, including barter trade activities, he said, adding that efforts to create more job opportunities by empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will also be carried out if the party was elected.

“There will also be continuous efforts to make Labuan a regional education hub by upgrading the Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus ((UMSLIC) to a full-fledged university

In the Nov 19 polls, Rozman faces a six-cornered fight against Datuk Bashir Alias of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Perikatan Nasional), Datuk Dr Ramli Tahir (Pakatan Harapan), Dayang Rusimah @ Raynie Datuk Mohd Din (Parti Bangsa Malaysia) and Datuk Seri Ramle Mat Daly (GTA-Pejuang).

Labuan has 44,484 eligible voters compared to 28,356 in GE14.-Bernama