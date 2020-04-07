Lack of coordination between ministries hindering seamless delivery of goods

PETALING JAYA: The lack of coordination between two ministries has made it difficult for freight forwarders to ensure timely delivery of goods to their customers.

Freight Forwarders Association president Alvin Chua said the Transport Ministry had given the go-ahead for non-essential items to be taken from ports for onward delivery to their customers although the movement control order (MCO) is still in force.

“This measure is to enable us to clear the backlog that would otherwise build up at warehouses.”

On the other hand, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is not prepared to allow the factories to open during this period.

“As a result, there is no one to collect the goods from us even if we are able to deliver them,” he told theSun yesterday.

Under the MCO, all non-essential goods manufacturers are required to stop operations.

Chua said that Malaysia, being a trading nation, must be prepared to start work on the day the MCO is lifted.

“But without their supplies in hand, how are the factories going to restart operations?”

Unlike Malaysia, Chua said, Singaporean authorities have given the green light to freight forwarders to deliver goods to the island republic.

“About 3,000 lorries are already sending goods to Singapore and their International Trade and Industry Ministry has provided us with a simple letter to allow us to make the deliveries.”

He said at the destination, there would be three or four workers to sort and take delivery of the goods.

“We must find a solution fast or our economy will be badly hit.”

Chua said Miti had allowed only about 4,000 factories to operate.

“At this point, we can only collect goods for export but we cannot deliver imported goods to our customers. This has to change.”

“The government needs to find a way to allow factories to start manufacturing again to help us get back on our feet.”

Chua said the government should talk to all stakeholders and find a solution that is workable for both sides.