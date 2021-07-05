‘Lack of coordination leads to inconsistencies, confusion’

PETALING JAYA: Traders now want the government to consult them before drawing up guidelines for movement control orders (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They said they are in a better position to know the situation on the ground and whether certain guidelines are consistent with prevailing needs.

“As it is now, there is a lack of coordination, leading to a lot of inconsistencies and confusion,” Coalition of Malaysian Hawkers and Traders president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman told theSun.

He said the government should be proactive in engaging traders before a new policy is announced. “Thus far, there has been none.”

There have been many complaints of inconsistencies in the enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOP) since the enhanced MCO (EMCO) was imposed over the weekend. Traders have expressed confusion and frustrations over the lack of clarity in the guidelines. For instance, certain traders do not know whether their businesses are considered essential under the new guidelines.

Rosli pointed out that the traders are already familiar with the sentiments of the grassroots and the needs of the rakyat and are thus in an ideal position to advise the government.

“We know there is a set of SOP to adhere to. If there is to be a full lockdown, let it be so. What we want is to ensure that there is consistency.”

He noted that while certain businesses are allowed to operate, their suppliers are not.

“For instance, car workshops are allowed to operate but shops that supply vehicle parts are not. This only creates more confusion and it has become an unnecessary burden to both businesses and consumers that are linked in the supply chain,” he said.

“The flip-flop in the SOP can be stopped if everyone in government puts aside their political differences and focus on efforts to revive the economy and to meet the needs of the people,” he added.

Rosli said the people are already familiar with the SOP. “We just need to deal with violators with the full force of the law,” he said.

Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman Traders and Hawkers Association deputy chairman Roslan Abd Ghani said traders should be subsidised for their losses in the form of a financial aid of between RM500 and RM1,500.

“The aid should then be reviewed every month to see where improvements are needed. We are on survival mode now. How long do we have to wait for a comprehensive plan to enable us to resume operations?” he asked.

Roslan said the SOP is confusing, indicating that there is no communication among government agencies.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman had recently said the EMCO enforced in most parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur could have been better planned.

“This is a highly populated area and it contributes 40% of the gross domestic product. (Any inconsistency) would worsen the already stressful situation, raising the risk of irreparable damage to the economy and society,” he said.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on July 1 that a large part of Selangor will be under the EMCO from July 3 to 16, affecting all districts with the exception of Sabak Bernam, as well as several localities in Kuala Lumpur for at least two weeks.

Prior to that, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that MCO 3.0 that was initially scheduled to end on June 28 would be further extended as long as the number of cases remained high.