LADA, MAB in tie-up to promote Langkawi Tourism

ALOR SETAR: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) and Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) will seal a cooperation agreement to promote tourism in Pulau Langkawi.

Through the agreement, MAB will be the official flight partner for the island as both parties work together to drive tourism there with attractive ticket fares for both domestic and foreign tourists.

LADA chief executive officer (CEO) Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib said he hopes the cooperation will make Langkawi a major tourist draw once again, both domestically and internationally.

“Hopefully this cooperation will benefit the overall economy in Langkawi, and LADA expects tourist arrivals by air to rise until the end of the year.

“Based on statistics, since Langkawi’s reopening until Oct 6, a total of 41,657, or 69 per cent of 60,504 domestic tourists, came here by air,” he said in a statement.

Through the agreement, both parties will launch a campaign called the Langkawi Great Sale to attract tourists to the island.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) CEO Captain Izham Ismail said the cooperation reflected LADA’s confidence towards the national airline and in line with MAG’s commitment to make Langkawi a preferred tourist destination in the country, as manifested in its digital platforms such as ‘MHholidays’ and ‘Journify’.

“Our aim is to give customers the friendly ‘Malaysian Hospitality’ treatment apart from ensuring safety protocols,” he said.

At present, all subsidiaries of MAG, including MAB, Firefly, and MASwings, are offering 50 flights a week from Kuala Lumpur, Subang, Pulau Pinang as well as Sabah and Sarawak to Langkawi starting from Sept 16 as part of the pioneer domestic travel bubble project to the island.-Bernama