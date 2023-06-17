Lady seen pushing mannequins and screaming in fit of rage at mall in Penang

RAGE, I think all of us are guilty of it. With the current life predicament and its stresses, no one is to be blamed for getting agitated or angry every now and then. Life is full of ups and downs, mostly downs, hence we rage.

But one lady seemed to have taken it too far this time around after a viral video saw her pushing mannequins at a famous shopping mall in Penang, while screaming at the shop assistants at a boutique in the mall.

The TikTok video, which has garnered 6806 likes and 1679 shares has become a topic of heated discussion amongst netizens after she was also seen lifting a plant at the boutique and throwing it in the direction of the boutique’s exit.

Not only causing a scene with shoppers gathering around watching her pushing the cart of clothes down but there were many who were seen recording her in the act.

What really happened between the lady, believed to be a customer and the shop assistants, no one knows, as the video, now viralled only seems to show the lady in a fit of rage, unable to control her anger by behaving violently at the mall.

Many around were in utter shock to have their shopping day disrupted by the lady and were heard asking amongst themselves, “what’s happening?”

Netizens were also curious, some even went as far as questioning those around the lady who were seen recording her, instead of trying to help calm her down.

While others felt sorry for her uncontrollable anger.

What do make of the whole chaos that just happened? Would you feel sorry for her or find her erratic behaviour totally unacceptable?