Lahad Datu houses largest collection of ficus species in Malaysia

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Ficus Germplasm Centre in Tabin Wildlife Reserve, Lahad Datu has successfully bred over 90 species of Ficus or fig trees since 2011 to conserve the plant and maintain the forest ecosystem.

Field manager Dr Zainal Zahari Zainuddin said among the Ficus species that could be found at the centre were the Magnoliifolia or black figs, which is rarely found as wild plants in Sabah, and Variegata, which is claimed to be extinct in Brunei.

“The Ficus collection at the centre is more than half of the total species in Sabah which is estimated to be at least 150 species,” he told Bernama.

According to Zainal, the centre’s success in breeding over 90 species of fig trees has enabled it to receive recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for having the largest collection of Ficus species in Malaysia.

He said the presentation of the certificate was supposed to be held last year but had to be postponed following the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

Interestingly, Zainal said the Ficus collection was edible and its fruit, as well as fresh leaves, were originally the favourite food of Sumatran rhinos in captivity.

“When the rhino becomes extinct in 2019, we feel the need to continue breeding the plant so as to conserve the forest and in turn, become the source of food for other wildlife,” he said.

He added that the effort was also crucial to educate the people on the importance of fig trees to the forest and wildlife.

Elaborating, Zainal said the team would collect fig seeds from the forest and plant them in polybags until they reach a certain growth level before being replanted in the forest.

“We do this because fig trees that have just grown in the forest will usually be grazed by animals. So, we collect the seeds and let them grow first before we transfer them back into the forest,” he said.-BERNAMA