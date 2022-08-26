‘Lam Thye good choice for mayor’

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye’s true Malaysian spirit makes him a good choice for the next mayor of Kuala Lumpur.

Former director-general of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Prof Datuk Dr Firdaus Abdullah said Lee is a genuine Malaysian who ticks all the boxes required of a mayor.

“His sincerity, dedication and experience in helping the people should be the main reason for him to be appointed. He was Bukit Bintang MP for four terms and a member of the Advisory Board of Kuala Lumpur City Hall for 16 years.

“He is fluent in Bahasa, he walks the talk and always goes to the ground to see the real situation. He never used anything for his self-interest and political image, he is doing it for the sake of the people. That is how a leader should be,” he told theSun.

Firdaus said Lee’s nationalism would ensure the local names of streets and places in the city are maintained.

“Lee is a man who always wants to stay true to his roots, places like Kerinchi turning into Bangsar South will not happen when Lee is in office. His Malaysian spirit is strong.”

Firdaus believes Lee will raise the bar for mayors in Malaysia in the future by maintaining good governance during his tenure.

Alliance for Safe Community exco member and certified mental health and awareness practitioner Dr Praveena Rajendra said Lee has been an icon of unity for the past 50 years.

“Tirelessly working to serve all Malaysians regardless of race and religion, Lee Lam Thye leaves a footprint on anything that he has embarked upon. From safety, mental health to environment and even animal welfare, he has championed them all successfully,” she told theSun.

“His humility and down-to-earth demeanour is a plus point and I strongly believe (that this) is what people need right now. A true activist who works for the betterment of the people.”

Praveena added that Lee will be the voice of the public as he had been in the past.

“Appointing him is equivalent to appointing a representative of the public. Even after this many years, as a social activist, it is indeed a remarkable feat that Lee remains a household name for many.

“By appointing him as the mayor of Kuala Lumpur, the people can be assured that their concerns, grievances and suggestions will be heard, channelled accordingly and be sure that appropriate actions will be taken.”

Praveena added that Lee served the nation tirelessly for more than five decades and still continues to do so.

“One would never come across a person who is unfazed by fame and publicity. He is a leader who commands and does not demand respect. Echoing the praises of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for Lee, the people are in dire need of a real YB, a Yang Bekerja and Yang Berkhidmat,” she said.