BUKIT MERTAJAM: A land owner was fined RM1,000 by the magistrate’s court here today for allowing his land to be used as a garbage dumping ground.

Magistrate Shamsol Azwa Martadza meted out the fine on H’ng Boon Chai, 65, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She also ordered H’ng to shift all the garbage that had been dumped at the site, covering 20.33 hectares in Mukim 16, Bukit Teh, to a lawful dumping site within 14 days from today, and to submit proof of him having done so to the Seberang Perai Muniipal Council ((MPSP).

H’ng was charged with having allowed his land to be used as a dumping site, making it a potential area for mosquito breeding, as well as cause environmental pollution.

He was charged under Section 82 (1) of the Local Government Act with committing the offence at 11.45 am last March 20.

Prosecuting officer from MPSP Siti Rahmah Md Yusoff prosecuted, while H’ng was represented by lawyer Franchis Goh. — Bernama