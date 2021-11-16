Landlord123 Lite mobile app launched

PETALING JAYA: Rental property management for landlords has become easier still with the launch of the Landlord123 Lite mobile application.

Created by the founders of commercial property portal, Estate123, Landlord123 Lite is a simplified version of their full-fledged rental property management app, Landlord123. The Lite version is targeted towards landlords who need a simple rental management app that allows them to keep track of rental collection and record expenses for their rental property.

Landlord123 Lite has three main features – rental collection, expense recording, and financial reporting.

From the Dashboard, users are able to view the details of their rental property, including tenancy date, tenant contact information, and rental amount, as well as record their monthly rental collection. The Financial tab allows users to input and keep track of expenses such as council rate (quit rent), utility bills, and other miscellaneous costs related to the property. Users are able to download a summary of their rental income and property expenses in the form of a financial report, which can then be used for filing or tax reporting purposes.

The app has a user-friendly and intuitive interface which is easy for landlords to use, especially those who are just starting their property management business.

“Landlord123 Lite is a simple, basic mobile app for landlords to manage their rental property,” said Eng Wei Yong, co-founder of Estate123 and Landlord123.

“Once they are ready to tackle more aspects of property management like property inspection and issue management, they can upgrade to the full version of Landlord123.”

Landlord123 Lite aims to help landlords easily manage their rental properties with the most basic and essential features of property management. Users can manage up to two properties for free within the app, and a subscription for more than two properties is reasonably priced at US$3.99 (RM16.60) a year.