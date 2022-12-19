Landslide: No volunteers allowed to participate in SAR efforts - JBPM

BATANG KALI: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has denied an allegation that it has permitted the public or volunteers to participate in the search and rescue (SAR) efforts of the landslide incident at Father’s Organic Farm camping site, Gohtong Jaya here.

JBPM Selangor in a statement said it followed the directive from the National Security Council that only trained rescue agencies are allowed to be in the red zone of the SAR efforts.

The five agencies are JBPM, the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Civil Defence Force (APM) and Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART).

“The main aspects that are taken into account for the rescue personnel are safety, skills and fitness,” it said, adding that the weak soil structure in the zone was at risk of another collapse if it rains.

“This situation requires high alertness and special training such as our readiness to face difficult and unexpected situations, therefore the skills of the rescue members are needed,” read the statement.

The Selangor JBPM issued this statement following a viral photo showing a group of non-governmental organisation (NGO) volunteers entering ground zero, claiming that they have been permitted to assist in the SAR operations to locate missing victims.

The SAR operations entered the fourth day today in search of the remaining nine victims.

A total of 24 victims were confirmed dead while 61 were rescued.-Bernama