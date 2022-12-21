Landslide : Rescuers to dig deeper to locate remaining victims - JBPM

BATANG KALI: The search and rescue team will dig deeper into the ground to locate the remaining victims after the 25th victim was found buried under 17-metre of debris in Sector C (Riverside) last night at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya near here.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor said more victims could be buried under the site surroundings.

“We have already dug and combed through the exact spot. Apparently the victims could be buried much deeper in the ground.

“As such, today we will most likely dig deeper into the debris and hope to find the other victims,“ ​​he told a press conference here.

Hafisham said the search and rescue today involving 106 personnel from various agencies will be carefully executed, taking into account the soft ground condition in the operation area.

“The search will be conducted over Sector C (Riverside), Sector A (Hillview) and Sector B (Farmview) but we will focus more on Sector C.

“We will also limit the number of personnel allowed into the area because of the wet, muddy ground condition that had caused the excavators to get stuck in deep clay.

“Our team had to cut down trees and place them on the ground surface to continue the excavation work,“ he said.

Asked if the search would still continue if the missing victims are not found after a certain period of time, Hafisham said the matter would be discussed with all parties involved, including the police.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) of any operation for missing persons will usually last seven days

The landslide which occurred at 2.42 am last Friday had claimed 26 lives so far while seven victims are still missing. It was reported that 94 people were involved in the tragedy.

The search and rescue operation for the remaining victims resumed at 8 this morning after it was suspended late last night.-Bernama