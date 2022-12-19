Landslide: Selangor Fire chief Norazam suffers minor stroke

BATANG KALI: Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis (pix) who has been working tirelessly since the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation started immediately after the Batang Kali landslide tragedy, was rushed to the Selayang Hospital after suffering a suspected minor stroke.

The Selangor JBPM operations centre in a statement tonight said he was still conscious and in stable condition.

“The operation to search for victims is ongoing. Let’s all pray for him, for Dato Wira Merah (Norazam) to have a speedy recovery,” according to the statement.

Since the first day of the SAR operation at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya last Friday, Norazam was one of the busiest person at ground zero.

From operational aspects to dealing with the media, Norazam always carried out his duties par excellence and never showed signs of exhaustion throughout his time at the scene.-Bernama