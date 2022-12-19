Landslide: Welfare, expertise aspects considered in deployment of police personnel in SAR mission - IGP

BATANG KALI: The deployment of police officers and men to locate nine more victims of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite who are still missing, has taken into account the welfare and expertise aspects of each of them, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He said the officers and men involved have already been trained emotionally and physically for any challenging situation, especially involving disasters such as search and rescue (SAR) operations.

“The quality of preparation and training and assignments takes into account the knowledge, management skills as well as effective psychological aspects.

“Despite being tired, I am confident that they can give full commitment in carrying out the SAR mission,“ he said in a statement today.

In the incident at about 2.40 am on Friday, a landslide measuring nearly 300 metres long and 70 metres high hit the campsite located along Jalan Genting-Batang Kali.

As of noon on today, nine victims are still missing, while the death toll stands at 24, A total of 94 people were reported to have been at the campsite, The rest were rescued.-Bernama