Landslip swallows car in Tanjung Bungah

GEORGE TOWN: A parked car was 'swallowed' by a landslip at Lengkok Halia, Tanjung Bungah here today.

No one was injured in the mishap.

Penang City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Ar Yew Tung Seang said the incident was believed to have occurred at about 9.30 am.

“Yesterday, we (MBPP) found cracks at the retaining wall and had advised vehicle owners not to park their vehicles there. Initially, there were six cars parked there but five cars were moved,“ he said when contacted.

Yew said they were awaiting for a report from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) on the incident.-Bernama