KUALA LUMPUR: The intermittent lane closures by stages will continue along Jalan Kuala Selangor (KM456.05), Sungai Buloh and Kepong bound from June 6 until July 5, 2020.

MMC-GAMUDA in a statement said the closure is to facilitate the upgrading road works and any other related works.

It said the construction works will start from 10 pm to 5.30 am for one month.

“Each lane closure is for a stretch of 100 metres,” the statement said.

Motorists are advised to follow the traffic signage and flagmen during the road closure, the statement added. -Bernama