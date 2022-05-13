Langkawi: Body of yacht crew member found

ALOR SETAR: The body of a male yacht crew member has been found this morning in the waters of Kuah, in Langkawi. The man was believed to have fallen off a small boat on Wednesday.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari (pix) said the body of Ahmad Nur Hassanuddin Ibrahim, 23, was found floating by members of the public at 7.15 am today.

“Police received information from the public that a body was seen floating between Pulau Bumbun and Pulau Tuba about 1.5 nautical miles from the location where the man was believed to have fallen into the sea.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Dato’ Syed Omar jetty in a Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) boat,” he said in a statement here today.

Health officials confirmed the victim’s death while his mother and sister verified his identity.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Hospital Sultanah Maliha, Langkawi for an autopsy, and the search operation was completed at 9 am,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ahmad Nur Hassanuddin, who was working as a crewman aboard the ‘Sunset Dinner Cruise’ is believed to have been in a small boat in pursuit of the yacht as the victim was late for duty.-Bernama