Langkawi-Kuala Kedah ferry services to operate till 7 pm from Jan 9

ALOR SETAR: The ferry services between Langkawi and Kuala Kedah and vice versa will operate between 7 am and 7.30 am until 7 pm from Monday (Jan 9), with the sea level at a depth of one metre and above.

Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd Consortium human resources and operations manager Capt Dr Baharin Baharom said, in a statement today, that the ferry services from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah will be at 7.30 am, 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm.

He said the new ferry schedule is following the Kuala Kedah Cruise Line being certified by the Malaysian Marine Department (JLM) after the completion of the dredging work, namely the ‘Certificate of Practical Completion IPL 2164 JLD 11 (24)’.

He said, however, there would be changes to the ferry service schedule should the sea level dip below one metre.

Meanwhile, he said the consortium would have additional ferries for both routes on public holidays.-Bernama