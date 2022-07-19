Lanthanide mining project will not be carried out if it causes harm: MB

IPOH: The Perak government reiterated its stand not to allow the lanthanide mining project in the state if the rare earth mineral is found radioactive or contained chemicals that endanger human safety.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said the pilot project would go through screening and monitoring, and would be stopped if the mineral extracted is found to cause harm to the surrounding areas and nearby residents.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Howard Lee Chuan How (DAP-Pasir Pinji) on the project in the State Assembly today.

Saarani said minerals such as silica sand, kaolin, tin ore and clay are among the strategic minerals that contributed to the state’s revenue.

To an original question by Yahaya Mat Nor (Amanah-Pasir Panjang) on the status of the project, which was allegedly in an environmentally sensitive area and unlawful, the menteri besar said it would not be implemented in a permanent forest reserve (HSK) area.

“Our stance is clear. We will not allow the project to take place if the material is a source of radioactive material. The project is also in an area or land owned by the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC).

“It is also away from the Central Forest Spine (CFS) area,” he sad, adding that the project would only be implemented after all approvals had been obtained including Planning Permission (KM), Social Impact Assessment (SIA), Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Erosion Sediment Control Plan (ESCP).-Bernama