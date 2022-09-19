Laos plans to export electricity to Vietnam

VIENTIANE: The Lao Government and relevant energy companies plan to spend over US$2 billion for the construction of a wind power project in Sepon district of Savannakhet province to serve domestic demand and export to Vietnam.

Lao Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Sathabandith Insisiengmay and Savan Vayu Renewable Company and LTM Lao Company recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to examine the possibility of wind power projects in the region.

The wind power factory is designed to have an installed capacity of 1,200 megawatts and an approximate construction cost of US$2.15 billion, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported according to the local media.

Its construction is expected to complete at the end of 2025.

The signing of the MoU is part of a cooperation plan with Vietnam in the energy sector which was put into place in 2016.-Bernama