Last flight to Madinah on June 15, pilgrims to depart for Makkah beginning June 20: TH

MAKKAH: There will be no more flights for Malaysian haj pilgrims landing in Madinah after the last flight which is scheduled on June 15, said the Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the June 15 flight would involve the KT22 delegation, adding that starting June 20 all flights for Malaysian haj pilgrims, starting with the KT23 delegation would be landing at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

“So far, a total of 4,670 Malaysian pilgrims have arrived in the Holy Land involving 17 flights. A total of 2,986 pilgrims are still in Madinah while 1,684 are already in Makkah.

“The final flight to Madinah will arrive on June 15 and after that, there will be no more flights (from Malaysia). The subsequent flights which start on June 20 will land in Jeddah and pilgrims who have worn ihram (in state of consecration) from the homeland will be brought to Makkah to perform the first umrah,” he said.

He told this to reporters at Abraj Al Janadriyah, the building that houses the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) headquarters and the accommodation for Malaysian pilgrims, here.

In another development, Syed Saleh said TH had made adequate preparations in facing various possibilities due to the spread of the Covid-19 infections among its staff and pilgrims.

He said TH has taken early preventive measures to deal with unforeseen circumstances, by conducting monitoring from time to time, including carrying out immediate screening tests for those showing symptoms of the Covid-19 infection.

“As the Covid-19 infection is still rampant, we are making preparations for any eventuality involving the pilgrims and staff members. We provide treatment and rest centres or isolation wards for those who are infected,” he said, adding that the centres have been set up at the pilgrims’ accommodation of which 200 beds have been prepared in total.

He added that the TH health centre has also been set up at each maktab (accommodation) in Madinah with a task force consisting of doctors and nurses.

According to him, each maktab houses between 2,300 and 2,400 Malaysian pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims would be taken to a nearby hospital if they require more intensive treatment.-Bernama